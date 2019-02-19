NCEL: Harworth Colliery appoint Craig Spink as new manager

Craig Spink has been tasked with keeping Harworth Colliery in the NCEL after being appointed as their new manager.

Colliery sacked Lee Needham and his management team after losing 3-2 at AFC Emley on Saturday.

Needham guided Harworth to promotion from the Central Midlands League last season.

Colliery are currently four points adrift of safety in Division One with 11 games left to play.

Spink has previously worked with Worksop Town and Frickley Athletic.

A club statement said: "Craig will be joined by Adam Valente as his assistant and both are ready to come straight in and take training this week ahead of our vital home game versus FC Bolsover (on Saturday), whilst Ben Dixon will remain in his current role as strength and conditioning coach.”

Harworth announced Needham’s departure following Saturday’s defeat at AFC Emley.

Dale Featherstone had fired Colliery into a seventh minute lead but Emley turned it around to take a 3-1 lead into the interval.

Matt Robinson reduced the deficit from the penalty spot but the home side hung on to condemn Harworth to a third defeat in four.

“The club would like to thank Lee Needham, Tom Hague and Dave Rushbury for all their hard work and commitment on what has been a difficult season up to date,” the club said in a statement.

“But with just 11 games left of the season the club feels a change in management would give us the best chance of maintaining NCEL status.

“Lee and Tom will always be remembered for steering us to promotion last season after taking charge in January. This became an historic campaign with the club reaching Step 6 status again for the first time in 32 years.

“Now is the time to move things forward, maintain our status and push on.”