NCEL: Debutant heads Armthorpe Welfare to victory over Worsbrough
Armthorpe Welfare extended their unbeaten league run to three games with a 1-0 victory over Worsbrough Bridge Athletic at Church Street.
Debutant Lewis Moseley headed home the winner shortly after the re-start to make it seven points from nine for Mike Carmody’s men.
The win lifted Armthorpe up to eighth in Division One ahead of Saturday’s home clash against ninth-placed Campion.
Carmody said: “We weren’t at our most fluent but we made it extremely difficult to play through us.
“Three points is the be-all and end-all of football at this level.
“It’s nice to win pretty but at the end of the game all we’re interested in is how many points we’ve put on the board.”
Dan Palmer hit the side-netting for the visitors and also headed a glorious chance tamely wide, while Armthorpe goalkeeper Alfie Stevens-Neale made a fine save from Worsbrough player manager Lee Morris’s free-kick.
Moseley headed a chance wide just before the interval but two minutes into the second half connected with Chris Simpkins’ corner at the near post to score the only goal of the game.
Josh Bowkett went close to a second when his 25-yard curler hit the post, while Stevens-Neale had to smother Palmer’s close range effort right at the death.
Rossington Main let two points slip at Brigg Town as the hosts hit back from 2-0 down at the break to grab a 2-2 draw.
Rossington went ahead after 20 minutes when Thomas Foltyn-Brown scored his sixth goal of the season from the penalty spot following a handball.
Ben Hunter’s side doubled their advantage on 37 minutes when a free-kick into the box was flicked on for Ben Clarke to nod in at the far post.
Main goalkeeper Jan Budtz made a fine save on the stroke of half time to preserve the two-goal lead but conceded a penalty on 56 minutes which allowed Brigg back into the game.
Jake Reed sent Budtz the wrong way from the spot and just four minutes later the hosts were level through Steve McCarron.
Rossington full back Kieron McKenna was sent off just after the hour mark for a second yellow card but Main held on for a point and almost snatched all three late on when Foltyn-Brown’s header dropped just wide of the post.