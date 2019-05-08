NCEL: Ben Hunter is new Main man at Rossington

Ben Hunter is the new manager of Rossington Main following Ryan Hindley’s expected departure.

Hindley guided Main to safety in Toolstation NCEL Division One, finishing 14th in the table.

His exit was confirmed on Friday and Hunter was swiftly unveiled as his successor.

The 33-year-old came through Rossington’s youth system and briefly played for the first team last season.

Hunter’s playing career took him to the United States where he represented Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer and Richmond Kickers. More recently he has turned out in non-league for Matlock Town and North Ferriby United.

He will be joined in the dugout by Sam Parkin and Matt Ellison.

Hunter said: "First of all, I would like to thank the club for this great opportunity.

"I grew up in Rossington and the club means a lot to me and I know what it means to the village and those working hard behind the scenes.

"Rossington Main provided me with a great start and was massively important to what I’ve accomplished as a player.

"It’s an exciting time and a new chapter as the club are in its centenary year.

"I’ve always wanted to go into management and considered it carefully with my management team and there couldn’t be a better club I’d like to start my journey with as a manager.

"I have lots of ambitions for the club and I share them with the committee and its members.

"I’m excited and me and my team can’t wait to get started."

Following Hindley’s exit, Rossington said in a statement: “Everyone at Rossington Main would like to take this opportunity to thank our outgoing manager Ryan Hindley and his team Stuart Lowe and Tommy Nolan for their hard work and dedication shown to our club during the previous season.

“We are sure it won’t be long before we see these guys back in football and it would not come as a surprise to us if its at a level above Rossington Main because of the level of ambition shown by them.

“Rossington Main wish them well on their next journey.”