NCEL: Armthorpe Welfare and Rossington Main safe but Harworth Colliery on the brink of relegation

Armthorpe Welfare and Rossington Main are safe from the drop.

But Harworth Colliery are staring down the barrel after losing 1-0 at home to relegation rivals Ollerton Town.

Armthorpe and Rossington lost to Selby Town and East Yorkshire Carnegie respectively but Harworth’s defeat secured their Division One status.

Colliery, who were promoted from the Central Midlands League last season, are three points adrift of safety with just two games to play and an inferior goal difference.

Victory over Ollerton, who had lost the last six on the bounce, would have lifted Craig Spink’s side out of the bottom two.

The goal that edged Colliery closer to the trap door came in the 25th minute when they failed to deal with a long throw and Brandon Shaw poked the ball home.

Harworth piled on the pressure in the second half and hitt the crossbar in the dying moments but a precious equalising goal eluded them.

Armthorpe went into the home clash with Selby Town knowing a point would be good enough after a 2-1 victory over Swallownest at Church Street four days earlier put them on the brink of safety.

Selby edged in front against the run of play on 81 minutes when former Armthorpe player Gary Collier played in Ryan Woodhead to steer a shot past Alfie Stevens-Neal.

Three minutes later Collier doubled the lead with a simple finish from a ball across the box.

Armthorpe reduced the arrears with 89 minutes on the clock when Craig Aspinall latched onto Josh Dodd’s through ball and finished neatly but there was not enough time to find an equaliser.

“It was a lacklustre display from us,” said Armthorpe boss Mike Carmody.

“It’s something myself and the management team find so frustrating as we know the quality we have in the dressing room. My players have not done enough and that is the disappointing thing.

“We’ve crept over the line and just done enough to secure NCEL football again with three games to play.

“That’s something I want to eradicate from the dressing room. I want more than that from my players and I want more than that for this fantastic football club.”

Armthorpe bring the curtain down on their home campaign against Nostell MW on Saturday.

Rossington were hoping to make it three without defeat when they visited East Yorkshire Carnegie.

Ryan Hindley’s side could not have wished for a better start as they stormed into a seventh minute lead when Iren Wilson lashed home a loose ball from close range.

Dan Walker’s effort deflected in off Rossington’s Tyler Bradley nine minutes later and Josh Walker edged the home side in front just before half time.

Rossington had the better of the second half but could not find an equaliser and ended the game with ten men following the dismissal of Bradley.

“I thought we were good but again it’s ten chances to score one goal for us, while others have two or three chances to score two,” said manager Ryan Hindley. ”That’s the bug bear for me.”

“Objective achieved though, I’m pleased for the club and the fans.

“I came here to keep them safe and we’ve done that.”

Rossington host Harworth on Saturday in a must-win game for the visitors.