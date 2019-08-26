NCEL: Armthorpe held at Ollerton, Rossington beaten by Harrogate

Action from Armthorpe's draw at Ollerton. Photo: Steve Pennock

Mike Carmody’s side were hoping to build on an excellent victory over North Ferriby in their last outing against a Town side looking for their first win of the season.

Josh O’Neill put Welfare ahead after 51 minutes but they were pegged back late on by a goal from Sean Dickinson.

Armthorpe are ninth in the early Division One standings and remain unbeaten away from home.

Welfare welcomed back Ryan Poskitt and Leon Larcombe-Loftus and it was Poskitt who chanced his arm from 30 yards out to test the home goalkeeper, who also saved well from Liam Radford’s low free-kick.

Armthorpe had a let off just after half time when a header came back off the crossbar.

But it was the visitors that grabbed the lead soon after when the ball fell kindly for O’Neill to steer it home from close range.

Radford and Adam Lee went close to doubling Welfare’s lead but Ollerton began to look dangerous and their equaliser duly arrived on 75 minutes when Dickinson was given too much room in the area to take a touch before slotting the ball under Alfie Stevens-Neale.

Lee almost immediately restored Armthorpe’s lead with an angled volley that was saved but they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rossington Main slipped to a third defeat in four as they went down 3-1 against newly-relegated Harrogate Railway Athletic at Oxford Street.

Main found themselves a goal down inside the opening ten minutes when Bailey Conway was adjudged to have fouled a Harrogate forward just outside the area and Joe Jagger curled in the resultant free-kick

Ben Hunter’s side were back on level terms midway through the first half when Tom Foltyn-Brown found the net with a superb strike from the edge of the area for his third goal in the last two games.

However, Harrogate regained the lead on 35 minutes with Jagger again on target.

Elliot Wilson thought he had levelled again just before the interval only for his effort to be chalked off for offside.

Foltyn-Brown saw two efforts cleared off the line and rattle the crossbar either side of the interval.

Main had a let off on 83 minutes when the visitors hit the post with Will Biggs making a good save from the rebound.