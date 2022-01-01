Morecambe v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? What time is kick off? How could Rovers line up?

Joe Dodoo in action against Sunderland. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers start the new year bottom of League One following their defeat to Sunderland on December 27 and Crewe’s win at Morecambe two days later.

Morecambe have dropped into the relegation zone after picking up just two points from the last 18 available. The Shrimps are 21st in the table, four points better off than Rovers.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Morecambe v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on Morecambe this coming Sunday (January 2) at the Mazuma Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Morecambe v Doncaster Rovers?

Morecambe win 1/1

Draw 9/4

Doncaster Rovers win 13/5

What TV channel is Morecambe v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Morecambe and Doncaster Rovers will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Morecambe v Doncaster Rovers online?

Rovers’ clash with Morecambe will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

Domestic streaming for matches over the festive period is at the discretion of the home club and therefore Sunday’s match will not be available to watch in the UK.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Morecambe v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have live commentary on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Morecambe v Doncaster Rovers?

Tickets are no longer on sale online but will be available on the day from the away ticket office at the Mazuma Stadium.

Is there any team news ahead of Morecambe v Doncaster Rovers?

Tom Anderson is ruled out with a foot problem and is facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Ethan Galbraith has returned to training after missing the defeat to Sunderland due to Covid, while Joseph Dodoo is fit after coming off against the Black Cats with a knee injury.

Dan Gardner and Omar Bogle could come into contention for a start.

Charlie Seaman is closing in on a return to action but Ben Close, Jon Taylor, Ro-Shaun Williams, John Bostock, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.