Morecambe snap up Liverpool player days before trip to face Doncaster Rovers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Grant McCann's side, one of the bookies' favourites for promotion this term, suffered the first blot on their copybook at Rodney Parade as they lost 3-1.
After a full week on the training pitches at Cantley Park, Rovers will look to respond in style when struggling Morecambe visit DN4 on Saturday.
The visitors, who are yet to pick up a point or score a goal, have undergone a huge transformation this season in terms of playing squad after a registration embargo was lifted over the summer. They signed a whopping 15 players in one day, with returning manager Derek Adams having to effectively start again following a mass exodus.
Now, they've added a further signing in the shape of defender Rhys Williams from Liverpool.
The 23-year-old has joined the Shrimps on loan until January and could make his debut in South Yorkshire. Williams made his Anfield breakthrough in the Covid season of 2020-21, making 19 appearances across all competitions.
He's since been loaned out to Swansea, Blackpool, Aberdeen and Port Vale although injuries meant he hardly featured for the latter two.
"I'm delighted, the manager has given me a chance to come and play football here and that's the main thing," Williams told Morecambe's website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.