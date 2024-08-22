Morecambe snap up Liverpool player days before trip to face Doncaster Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers host Morecambe this Saturday as they attempt to bounce back from last week's defeat to Newport County.

Grant McCann's side, one of the bookies' favourites for promotion this term, suffered the first blot on their copybook at Rodney Parade as they lost 3-1.

After a full week on the training pitches at Cantley Park, Rovers will look to respond in style when struggling Morecambe visit DN4 on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors, who are yet to pick up a point or score a goal, have undergone a huge transformation this season in terms of playing squad after a registration embargo was lifted over the summer. They signed a whopping 15 players in one day, with returning manager Derek Adams having to effectively start again following a mass exodus.

Blackpool's Rhys Williams inspecting the pitch before the match Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Watford v Blackpool - Saturday 14th January 2023 - Vicarage Road - Watford World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Now, they've added a further signing in the shape of defender Rhys Williams from Liverpool.

The 23-year-old has joined the Shrimps on loan until January and could make his debut in South Yorkshire. Williams made his Anfield breakthrough in the Covid season of 2020-21, making 19 appearances across all competitions.

He's since been loaned out to Swansea, Blackpool, Aberdeen and Port Vale although injuries meant he hardly featured for the latter two.

"I'm delighted, the manager has given me a chance to come and play football here and that's the main thing," Williams told Morecambe's website.