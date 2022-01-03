Morecambe boss anticipated Doncaster Rovers collapse in damaging defeat at Mazuma Stadium

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson. Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Rovers doubled the number of goals they have scored away from home in League One this season inside just 29 minutes at the Mazuma Stadium as they raced into a 3-0 lead courtesy of Aidan Barlow, Dan Gardner and Joseph Olowu.

But Robinson, who was interviewed for the Doncaster job last summer prior to Richie Wellens’ appointment, still felt his side could get back into the game at half time and thought Rovers would be vulnerable if they conceded the next goal.

Callum Stockton subsequently scored seven minutes into the second period and then added another before Jonathan Obika levelled and Toumani Diagouraga lashed home an 85th minute winner for the Shrimps.

Victory for Morecambe moved them out of the relegation zone and seven points clear of rock bottom Rovers.

Robinson said: “In one way, I’m raging with the defending, but delighted with the boys’ character.

“At half time, I didn’t rant and rave because I felt we were passing the ball for the first time in six weeks.

“I said to them ‘Keep passing the ball, you’ll get a goal and they will crumble’.

“That’s what they did and you have to give the players a lot of credit for that.

“They showed composure, we didn’t go long - but we can’t play long, we haven’t got anyone who wins headers and is physical!

“I’m delighted for them. It shows we’re a good football side who can’t defend at the minute, so we have to change that to stay in this division.

“Psychologically this is a huge result and I am proud of the players.”