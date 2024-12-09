'More to come' - Doncaster Rovers coach looks for response in EFL Trophy clash

Doncaster Rovers assistant Cliff Byrne wants the team to get back to winning ways on Tuesday night.

Rovers were frustrated in the 2-2 draw with Cheltenham at the weekend, twice having to equalise to ensure their unbeaten run continued. It continues their iffy form on home soil with no win of any kind in DN4 since October 1. A quick chance to get over that comes on Tuesday, with another home game against Port Vale in the EFL Trophy last-32.

“We do what we normally do on a Monday morning, dissect and analyse games,” Byrne said, referring to the post-Cheltenham debrief.

“Obviously we were disappointed not to reach the levels we know we can, but we'll look to rectify that tomorrow night.

Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne both reached the final of the EFL Trophy as players back in 2009

“The belief is that there is more to come. We've got six goals over the last two games which is really positive but that doesn't mean we sit back and settle. We're striving to get more and more and we're demanding more of our forward line and those behind them.

Byrne confirmed both Jamie Sterry and Joseph Olowu are available for the visit of Darren Moore's side, after both went off as a precaution at the weekend.

This competition is one Byrne knows all about. In his playing days he reached the 2009 final with Scunthorpe, alongside Rovers chief Grant McCann, as the Iron lost to Luton after extra-time in the Wembley showpiece.

"That was probably the worst I've felt in football, not winning that day," Byrne told the Free Press, recalling memories of the bitter defeat. He and McCann ultimately atoned for it by winning at the national stadium later on in the season as Scunthorpe edged out Millwall in the League One play-off final to achieve their main aim – promotion.

When asked if that defeat spurred Byrne and his colleagues on for the play-off duel, he responded: "It's difficult to say. Maybe in some way I didn't want to feel that again (losing at Wembley) so when I went back again (vs Millwall) it was different."

With Rovers still fighting on three fronts, the aim is to keep that feelgood factor going for as long as possible. "Listen, you want to win every game across the competitions," he added. "We've a strong squad and so different games require different selections and tomorrow's no different."

Kick-off on Tuesday is 7pm.