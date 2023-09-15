News you can trust since 1925
More changes? The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Forest Green Rovers

Grant McCann could be forced into more changes when Doncaster Rovers take on Forest Green Rovers this weekend.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:53 BST

McCann revealed he is sweating on the fitness of two unnamed players ahead of the clash, with several senior players already unavailable.

Captain Richard Wood is also touch and go for the trip to Gloucestershire but midfielder Ben Close is available and could make his first appearance of the season.

Here’s how Doncaster might line up.

Man of the match last time out, Lawlor is becoming an important member of the team.

1. GK - Ian Lawlor

Man of the match last time out, Lawlor is becoming an important member of the team. Photo: HOWARD ROE

The potential for a tactical shake-up could see Nixon return to the starting XI.

2. RB - Tom Nixon

The potential for a tactical shake-up could see Nixon return to the starting XI. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Senior is making the left-back spot his own.

3. LB - Jack Senior

Senior is making the left-back spot his own. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Bailey might move into a back three if Doncaster opt for three centre-halves.

4. CB - Owen Bailey

Bailey might move into a back three if Doncaster opt for three centre-halves. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

