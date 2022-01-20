MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers: Is there a stream? How could Rovers line up? Who is the referee?

Stadium MK. Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Rovers face MK, Plymouth Argyle, Rotherham United and Sunderland – the four sides currently occupying the play-off positions – over the next fortnight.

The Dons are up to fifth in the table after an unbeaten five-game run in the league.

Rovers have now lost ten of their last 11 games in all competitions and find themselves 11 points adrift of safety.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers take on MK Dons this coming Saturday (January 22) at Stadium MK. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

MK Dons win 4/11

Draw 18/5

Doncaster Rovers win 13/2

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Who is the referee for MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers?

Darren Drysdale will take charge of Saturday’s game.

The Lincolnshire official has dished out 68 yellow cards and three red cards in 18 games this season.

What TV channel is MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and MK Dons will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers’ clash with MK Dons will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with MK Dons on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers?

Centre back Ollie Younger is set to make his debut after signing from Sunderland on an 18-month deal, allowing Kyle Knoyle to revert to right back.

Tom Anderson, Dan Gardner, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.