FIFA 22 will boast 'HyperMotion' technology on more advanced consoles which will offer a more realistic player movement experience than ever before

MK Don's surprising £17.7m FIFA 22 squad valuations compared to Accrington Stanley, Shrewsbury Town & more

FIFA 22 is released this Friday, and excitement is continuing to build as fans of the latest edition of the hit football video game gear up to get stuck in.

By Martyn Simpson
Friday, 1st October 2021, 11:30 am

This year's version will boast 'HyperMotion' technology on more advanced consoles which will offer a more realistic player movement experience than ever before, while other highlights include a 'create your own club' mode and 'Hero' cards on Ultimate Team.

Ahead of Friday's big release, we've taken a look at the game's career mode - which allows players to make transfer, manage and play as their chosen club - and tallied up the overall squad value of MK Dons, as well as every League One side.

We've also taken a look at every club's most valuable player, and the average player value based upon the number of footballers in each squad and the overall team value.

This is how MK Dons’ overall career mode squad valuation ranks alongside the rest of the League One (Via FifaIndex):

1. Cambridge United

Overall team value: £11.1m. Most valuable player: Conor Masterson (£860,000). Number of players: 25. Average player value: £444,000

2. Cheltenham Town

Overall team value: £11.1m. Most valuable player: Callum Wright (£1.2mil). Number of players: 21. Average player value: £528,600

3. Gillingham

Overall team value: £13.0m. Most valuable player: Jack Tucker (£1.8m). Number of players: 22. Average player value: £591,000

4. Shrewsbury Town

Overall team value: £13.7m. Most valuable player: Sam Cosgrove (£1.6m). Number of players: 22. Average player value: £623,000

