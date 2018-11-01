Mini Kicks to celebrate landmark with free coaching sessions in Doncaster

Mini Kicks is now reaching out to 10,000 children every week – and will celebrate by hosting two free taster sessions in Doncaster this month.

The Doncaster-born company is one of the fastest growing football coaching franchises in the UK.

Mini Kicks

Founded by former professional footballer Ben Hunter almost eight years ago, Mini Kicks now boasts nearly 200 academies and recently expanded into Manchester.

Children in Doncaster will be able to enjoy an academy session for free on November 10 and 11.

Hunter, who lives in Doncaster and now plays for Rossington Main, said: “We are very proud to be a Doncaster-born business and this is where our roots continue to grow.

“We are delighted with the growth and expansion of Mini Kicks but the real success is the positive impact our coaches can have on children in the UK. When I first set up Mini Kicks the children were always the main focus and this does not change moving forward.

Mini Kicks

“What is incredible is the amount of options for children to choose these days in terms of exercise, and educating children about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle is key. So this means at Mini Kicks we develop ways using our coaching methods to keep children engaged, motivated and make sure they are having the best time whilst they are with us.

“Whilst we want to continue to expand throughout the UK our main focus as a business will always be to continue to have a positive impact on every child that uses our services. This enthusiasm runs naturally through our coaches who come on board and once they become fully engrossed in what we are trying to achieve, the results and impact can be very powerful.”

To register for the Mini Kicks taster sessions ring 01302 618080 or contact via Mini Kicks UK on Facebook.