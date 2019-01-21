Middlesbrough Women 6 Doncaster Rovers Belles 1

Doncaster Rovers Belles slid to a 6-1 reverse at Middlesbrough Women on Sunday.

Tyler Dodds’ hat trick helped the fifth-placed home side ease to victory in the end.

Boro led by just one at the break following Eve Marshall’s 36th minute strike.

The Belles halved the deficit midway through the second period after Dodds had made it 2-0 following the re-start.

But the hosts scored four times in the last 20 minutes to seal victory.

Last week head coach Zoey Shaw said she thought Belles’ young side were starting to find their feet in the FAWNL Northern Premier Division following a narrow 2-1 defeat to Stoke City.

Belles remain second bottom of the table with three wins from 15 games.

They welcome second-placed Sunderland to Rossington Main on Sunday (2pm).