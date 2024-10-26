'Menace', 'delivered the goods' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Bradford City win

Goals from Luke Molyneux and Billy Sharp secured the spoils, rendering a customary late goal from Andy Cook a mere consolation.

An entertaining opening saw Rovers enjoy early chances with Kyle Hurst and Luke Molyneux both drawing saves out of Bradford stopper Sam Walker. The visitors were content to let Bradford boss the ball and hit them on the counter and it could - and perhaps should - have seen them capitalise on numerous occasions in the first half.

Hurst, Owen Bailey and Luke Molyneux all came close to breaking the deadlock but profligacy was once again their problem.

That theme looked to continue in the second half before two of Rovers' key men combined to open the scoring. Hurst advanced and fed Molyneux who finished from close range for his seventh goal in all competitions this term.

And it got better just after when veteran Billy Sharp tapped in from close range - again from a Hurst assist - for his 50th goal in a Rovers shirt.

Bradford rolled the dice and made four substitutions at once in a bid to get back into it and Andy Cook's header inside the final ten minutes made it a nervy finale. But Rovers just about held on for a priceless win.

Here's how we rated Grant McCann's players:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 7 Made a few sprightly saves when called upon - none more so than right at the death to keep out an equaliser. Nothing he could have done about the City goal. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry 7 Robust performance as he coped well defensively and got forward when the chance presented itself. Really impressive from an attacking point of view, eating up yards and getting into good positions. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Jack Senior 7 Understandably rusty after not much football this season. After a rocky start he more than firmed up as he shook the dust off with a performance he can be proud of. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales