McSheffrey: 'There'll be some changes in tactics and team shape'

Gary McSheffrey

Ongoing injury issues mean that McSheffrey is unlikely to have many different options in terms of personnel for tomorrow’s FA Cup second round tie at home to League Two Mansfield Town.

But the 39-year-old is ready to make changes to the tactics and team shape.

Asked if he would attempt to put his own stamp on the team, McSheffrey replied: “Yes. Not so much personnel because we’ve got what we’ve got in terms of fit players.

“But I definitely think there's players that can play in more effective positions.

"So we will make a couple of tweaks. We won’t give too much away. There’ll be some changes in the tactics and the shape of the team.”

Ben Close has had an injection in his knee and definitely will not be risked against the Stags.

Jon Taylor is unlikely to return and Rodrigo Vilca is struggling to shake off his hamstring issue.

Joseph Olowu’s suspension could open the door for young centre back Ben Blythe which would allow Tommy Rowe to play further forward.

Omar Bogle and Ed Williams, who were cast aside by Richie Wellens, will not be considered for this weekend’s match due to lack of match fitness.

But McSheffrey is ready to call upon the pair who have been training with the youth team.