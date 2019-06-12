Man V Fat football in Doncaster helps overweight shed pounds

A team of overweight men were football tournament winners, but the pounds shed by those taking part came out on top.

A football league, which helps overweight men burn off those excess pounds, has seen 51 players lose a whopping 357kg this season.

MAN v, FAT Football, an innovative type of league which allows teams to score extra bonus goals when players hit their weight loss targets throughout the season, has been run in partnership with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), at Rossington Community Sports Village.

The Black Puddings Team scored a hat trick of wins, scooping all three honours when they were named Overall League Winners, Cup Winners and Weight Loss Team Winner.

James Freeman, aged 31 from Sprotborough, who has recently moved to Sheffield, was the player who lost the most weight overall losing 15.5 percent of his bodyweight.

Kraig Kelly, head of Leisure at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust said: “This has been a fantastic season of football and has encouraged men of all ages and sizes to come and give it a go.

“We’ve seen 51 players lose a combined 280.5cms from their waistline and seen an average weight lost of 4.68 percent of their body weight per player.”

The Doncaster MAN v FAT Football league will begin with a registration event on September 3. Visit www.manvfatfootball.org/doncaster for more information.