Major rule change that will affect Doncaster Rovers' next league campaign

Teams were previously permitted to field three substitutes from seven nominated.

The EFL announced the increase following its annual general meeting on Friday, when clubs approved a number of regulation changes which will come into effect immediately.

The five substition rule, which has also been approved at Premier League level, was introduced during the pandemic in the EFL due to concerns over potential injuries and fatigue arising within the congested season but the regulation went back to three substitutions for the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

An EFL statement said: “For league matches during the 2021/22 season, clubs were able to field three substitutes from seven nominated. For all League fixtures going forward, clubs will be allowed to name up to seven substitutes on their team sheet with no more than five being able to take part in the match.

“Each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the fixture and a club may make more than the one substitution at each of its three opportunities. Clubs may make substitutions at half time and any substitutions made during this break will not count towards the maximum of three opportunities.”

Meanwhile, the EFL have also announced another change to avoid kit clashes for people who are colour blind.

The EFL said: “A home club will now be able to wear its ‘away’ or third kit where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams.