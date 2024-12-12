Major Richard Wood injury update provided by Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann

Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood is to undergo another operation on his troublesome ankle.

The 39-year-old has been out of action since August. He underwent surgery and was making a return to training but manager Grant McCann, speaking to the media on Thursday, issued another update on the veteran and confirmed the news he needs to go under the knife again to solve the problematic issue.

"It's a bit disappointing for us, because Richard's got to have an operation," said McCann. "It's been niggling away at him so he needs that operation. We probably won't see him for the next two or three months, 12 weeks I would say.

"He's having the op today in London and we're all gutted by it because he was really close to returning but it's just not right. Given his age and where he's at contractually, Woody's made a decision that he needs this operation and we're here to support that.

"He's not been happy, I could see it from pre-season. The game against Stamford was when he first felt it. He's been trying but there's something just underlining that he needs sorting. Hopefully he does and can get back and help us towards the end of the season.

"There's nothing much we can do anything apart from support him. He's big around the changing room, whether he's playing or not. It's been lingering from that game. He then played the testimonial (at Rotherham) but wasn't quite right in that either.

"He then started once or twice at the beginning of the season but it was just too much for him really. He's just not comfortable and he knows his body better than anyone so it's important he gets to the bottom of it."

In terms of other team news, Joseph Olowu and Jamie Sterry are both in contention for Saturday's trip to AFC Wimbledon but Tom Nixon (hamstring) remains out until the New Year.

McCann added: "He's a quick healer so won't be too long."