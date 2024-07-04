A fan gets up close and personal with the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.A fan gets up close and personal with the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.
A fan gets up close and personal with the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.

Magic moments: These nostalgic snaps show Doncaster Rovers fans enjoying victory parades in 2004 and 2007

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Feb 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 10:54 BST
There’s nothing like a victory parade when it’s your beloved side who are the winners.

Rovers fans got to enjoy that magic feeling back in 2004 and 2007 as Doncaster celebrated winning Division Three and the Johntone Paints Trophy three seasons later.

Both parades saw thousands of fans spilling out onto the city’s streets to celebrate a day to remember.

If you were at either of these parades then you may well feature in this picture gallery marking the occasion.

You can watch match highlights of the JP Trophy win here and get the latest Rovers news, here.

Rovers fans cheer their heroes.

1. JPT victory parade

Rovers fans cheer their heroes.Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales
Young Rovers fans await the arrival of the team at the Mansion House.

2. JPT parade

Young Rovers fans await the arrival of the team at the Mansion House.Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales
A young Rovers fans looks on as his team arrive outside the Mansion House.

3. Awaiting the moment

A young Rovers fans looks on as his team arrive outside the Mansion House.Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales
Rovers fans await the arrival of their heroes.

4. Rovers fans wait

Rovers fans await the arrival of their heroes.Photo: Steve Taylor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster