Luke Molyneux well on track for personal Doncaster Rovers tally as he heaps praise on teammate

Luke Molyneux believes Doncaster Rovers have matured as a team since last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers were beset by conceding late, sloppy goals in the first half of the 2023-24 campaign and often struggled to get back into games. But the mindset has flipped now, according to one of the team's key men.

"This year I think we deal with adversity a lot better," said the winger ahead of this afternoon's visit of Notts County. "We bounce back a lot more. It's happened a couple of times this season where we might not have put a good performance in or got a result but the week after we respond. We struggled with that last season, especially at the start, but this year because of the team we've got we are bouncing back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Grant McCann's side are on track for a successful season - they sit fourth, outside the automatic spots on goal difference - it also promises to be a campaign to remember for Molyneux on a personal level.

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers; 26/10/2024 3.00pm Doncasters' Luke Molyneux celebrates his goal with Kyle Hurst and Billy Sharp

He boldly talked early on in the season about wanting to rack up 30 goal contributions and with roughly a third of the season elapsed, he's on track with 10 so far in all competitions.

"It's still a long way to go but I've made a good start and I feel like I can contribute alot more in games," he said. "I know I've missed chances and it's just about being more ruthless at the top end of the pitch. But it's definitely doable for me to hit those targets."

Molyneux also had warm words for teammate Kyle Hurst, who shone in the most recent league meeting against Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been brilliant," Molyneux said of his fellow attacker. "He's had to wait his turn as he's not been playing as much as he'd liked too. But he came in at Bradford and was unplayable that day. For him it's about keeping consistent, staying in the team and producing more performances like that."