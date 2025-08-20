Luke Molyneux snubbed again as Doncaster Rovers star man misses out on belated award

Rovers' man Luke Molyneux, in action against Huddersfield Town last night.

The 2025-26 campaign is well underway but last night saw the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) host their annual awards ceremony for the previous season.

Given the strange timing, especially on a busy night of action in Leagues One and Two, it may have gone under the radar - and it's probably a good thing it did as Doncaster Rovers were largely snubbed.

Rovers had just one representative in the PFA League Two team of the year, despite finishing the season as champions. Luke Molyneux was the solitary Rovers player in the team, whilst Notts County strangely had three inclusions. Additionally, Molyneux was snubbed in the PFA League Two Players’ Player of the Year category. Despite racking up 31 goal involvements the winger was beaten to the award by Bromley striker Michael Cheek. Cheek also saw off competition from Colchester’s Jack Payne, Walsall’s Nathan Lowe and Notts County duo Alassana Jatta and David McGoldrick.

For Molyneux, who swept the board at Rovers' internal awards ceremony last season, it was deja vu after a similar experience at the EFL Awards back in April when Cheek also beat him to the League Two player of the year gong.

Rovers' chief Grant McCann was not even among the four-man shortlist for the League Two manager of the season category that night, with Bradford’s Graham Alexander giving a sheepish speech after landing the prize.