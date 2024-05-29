Luke Molyneux news is perfect shot in the arm as Doncaster Rovers lay solid foundations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke Molyneux says he wants to become a legend at Doncaster Rovers.

The winger made the admission after penning a fresh three-year contract. The 26-year-old is one of the star performers and news of his re-signing has been received with universal praise from the fanbase.

Molyneux has earned cult hero status thanks to his interaction with the supporters and constant references to 'going to the Sal for a pint'.

It was a masterstroke by the club's media team to ensure the popular city boozer formed the backdrop for the video to confirm Molyneux's new contract. Granted, his and Joe Ironside's acting in the 28-second clip won't win any awards but the tongue-in-cheek nature of the exchange went down a storm.

And Molyneux was not backwards over coming forwards when it came to his ambitions for the next three years.

He said: "It’s unfinished business. The challenge two years ago when I signed was to get this club promoted. That was the main aim.

"We didn’t do that last season and I still want to do that.

"I've had a few conversations with Grant (McCann) and Cliff (Byrne) and I said if I’m going to stay, I want to stay for as long as I can and hopefully become a legend here."

Luke Molyneux's new contract is a massive boost for Rovers heading into the summer. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

It says a lot about the feelgood factor surrounding Rovers right now that most supporters chose to talk up the good news over Molyneux rather than dwell on what might have been with Hakeeb Adelakun or Harrison Biggins.

McCann confirmed that the pair are both heading for "pastures new" and whilst there may be a touch of disappointment at that, the vast majority of the supporters are behind the decision. A deadline was given and neither has re-committed so they and the club will move on.

The Molyneux news is a serious shot in the arm for the entire club.