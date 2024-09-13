Luke Molyneux, 'bogey team' shutdown and other Doncaster Rovers talking points

Doncaster Rovers fell to a 2-0 defeat at Harrogate on Thursday night. Here, we look at some of the talking points to emerge from the reversal in North Yorkshire:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'BOGEY TEAM' CLAIM SHUTDOWN

Plenty of talk in the build-up to this game was how Rovers had yet to beat Harrogate since their promotion to the EFL. This latest setback means that particular record is now bumped up to five winless games against this opposition.

Despite an encouraging start the visitors couldn't turn the screw and got punished for slack defending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking post-match, Grant McCann delivered an honest verdict although he refused to believe in the fact that this ground or opposition represents something of a bogey team for Rovers.

"You need to ask the players but I personally don't believe in any of that sort of stuff," he said. "I've come here a few times and won with other teams so whether one or two players think about stuff like that, I don't know but I certainly don't."

BLUNTNESS IN ATTACK

The stats don't always paint a clear picture of how a game pans out but here they suggested Rovers bossed not only possession but also chances. They recorded just shy of 70 per cent of the ball and fashioned nearly three times as many opportunities as their opponents but in truth home goalkeeper James Belshaw wasn't sufficiently troubled all night.

It was a frustrating night at Harrogate for Luke Molyneux. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

And that irked McCann.

"We didn't really test him all night," he told the Free Press. "We had lots of shots and half-chances and things like that but we never had any sort of conviction to really hurt them which has really surprised me to be fair."

LUKE MOLYNEUX

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It proved to be a frustrating night for every Rovers player, not least of all Luke Molyneux.

Grant McCann wanted to see his side test the Harrogate goalkeeper more.

On his day the winger is one of the blue chip players in the division, highlighted by him winning the maiden player of the month award of the season after a stellar August.

But last night in North Yorkshire was one to forget. The first half saw Harrogate keep him extremely quiet with full-back Liam Gibson doing a fine job in man-marking him. The stats say it all as Molyneux racked up 11 attempted crosses with not one of them finding their man. A reshuffle at the break saw him move into the number ten position although neither his nor the team's fortunes changed that much.

When asked by the Free Press about the move to a central position, his manager explained: "We just tried to free him up a bit more because I felt as though (Liam) Gibson was just there watching him all the time, so we just tried to free Luke and get him into different positions. It's not Luke's position but he had sort of a free role in there to go and find the ball."

ABSENTEES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the teamsheet landed at 7pm there was a notable name missing from the Rovers squad: Zain Westbrooke.

After impressing last time out against Gillingham his absence was felt here. Many believe he would have added energy and zip to the midfield last night, an area that the hosts exploited.

Speaking post-match, McCann hopes he'll be back to face MK Dons next weekend after picking up a niggle - and also alluded to why Joe Sbarra wasn't involved either, saying bluntly: "We've got a competitive squad. Zain just picked a little knock up but should be fine."