Luke Molyneux achieves big Doncaster Rovers target as League One peers into view

Luke Molyneux now has 30 goal contributions in all competitions as Rovers close in on promotion. Pic: Howard Roe.

Flash your minds back to the opening day of the season.

Doncaster Rovers had begun with a bang, rattling four goals past Accrington Stanley. Luke Molyneux scored two and assisted one that day. Speaking post-match, the winger would boldly and publicly assert that he wanted to finish the campaign with a total of 30 goal contributions.

A hugely profitable Easter saw him bring up that tally with three goals against Tranmere followed up with a brace of assists in the 3-0 swatting aside of Colchester.

As if anyone needing reminding of the qualities that the 27-year-old possesses, his role in Rovers' second goal was a joy to behold. He won back possession on halfway, slalomed past three Colchester players and then delicately picked out teammate Jordan Gibson for a tidy finish in the box.

"He's in sensational form, Luke," said his manager Grant McCann. "If he's not scoring, he's contributing. What I liked about that second one is the calmness to find Jordan."

Molyneux will rightly take the plaudits and is surely odds-on to win the League Two player of the year award, but he isn't alone.

McCann is able to call upon a number of players who are all contributing towards what looks like an inevitable promotion. The latest round of results once again went their way and moves Rovers to within three points of a League One return after three years away. There is even the possibility that they go up without another win, such is the monumental drop-off of deposed former leaders Walsall.

Bradford City, just two places and three points behind McCann's men, will surely have something to say about that when they make the short hop to South Yorkshire on Saturday lunchtime. But if Rovers supporters are frantically stressing about that encounter, their manager is in an altogether different headspace.

"I haven't felt any sort of pressure," he added. "And I don't try and live my life like that. We just focus on the next one, and we all know what happens if we win on Saturday."