Louis Tomlinson 'targeted by pension scammers' in failed Doncaster Rovers takeover bid

Celebrity Rovers fan Louis Tomlinson.

Celebrity Doncaster Rovers fan Louis Tomlinson was targeted by pension fraudsters during a failed takeover of the club, a court has heard.

In 2014 the One Direction megastar was the poster boy of a crowdfunding push - along with ex-Rovers chairman John Ryan - for what was hoped to be a new dawn for the club but it quickly unravelled. Now, it has been reported that the primary investors, who pledged £500,000 to the cause, were criminals.

The Mirror detailed the failed takeover involving Kevin Phelan, Daniel Giles and Adrian Bashforth, all of whom were convicted of siphoning cash from people’s retirement funds last month. Leeds Crown Court has now heard how the group had hoped to use the Rovers deal to cover their criminal activity and explain where the money had gone.

The report claims the deal would reportedly hand over 70 per cent of Doncaster to Belize-based Sequentia Capital SA if the takeover was successful. However, the trial heard that the firm was sourcing its funds from ‘stolen pension money’. It is believed that some pensioners lost their life savings during the scam. There is no suggestion that Tomlinson knew about the pension fraud.

According to The Mirror, Phelan visited Tomlinson’s Cheshire home in early 2014 and his co-defendant Giles texted that day, writing: ‘I’ve been interrogated for the last few hours over 1D boy. Kids want to come to the next meeting mate. I’m thinking 16 million brainwashed followers. Very very interesting. Let’s crack on now together and build a nice fighting fund.’

The deal would ultimately fall through after the crowdfunder raised just £600,000 with all donations returned. The gang are set to be sentenced in January 2026.