Louis Jones backs new Doncaster Rovers goalkeeping coach to bring out his best

Steve Hernandez

Hernandez has been appointed as the replacement for Paul Gerrard on a permanent basis after initially stepping up from his role as head of academy coaching in the interim.

Academy graduate Jones has worked with Hernandez for several years and is looking forward to doing so on a more regular basis from now on.

“I’m really happy for Steve, I’ve known him for a long time,” Jones told the Free Press.

“He had me with the U23s and we’ve always worked closely, when he used to come and join in training when Gez was in charge.

“He has a similar coaching style to Gez in terms of the sessions he puts on.

“But with Steve, and the relationship I have with him, it’s a lot more open. I could go to him and say ‘can we work on this a little bit more’ or ‘I’m feeling like this today.’

“We have more of a dialogue and more of a way of looking at things and reviewing them.

“He’s really willing to be there for me and work with me on things I want to improve.

“It’ll definitely be a positive.”

Hernandez’s appointment continued the renovation of the Rovers coaching staff with Gary McSheffrey and Frank Sinclair stepping up as manager and assistant boss respectively.

Jones says the top level playing experience of McSheffrey and Sinclair makes them ideal sounding boards for developing players.

“Frank is a big character, he’s a winner and you can see that with how he is on the sidelines,” he said.

“In training he drives standards really high.

“I think when you look at Frank and Gaz, their playing experience, you couldn’t ask for more when you need to ask them about what happened when they were playing.

“They can definitely look back to their careers and give you some information and advice.”

*