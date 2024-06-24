Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's safe to say some fans were caught off-guard by the news.

But Billy Sharp's return to Doncaster Rovers has certainly gone down a storm. The veteran has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, sending supporters into overdrive.

The news dropped on Monday night – with a special video that simultaneously revealed the striking new away kit for next term – and fans are loving the news. Sharp becomes the seventh summer signing as Grant McCann puts together what looks a hugely exciting squad for the coming season.

Here's a selection of the best fan reaction via Twitter/X:

@DannyGreenRover - So happy with this King Billy is back. Massive credit must go too Terry Bramall as well for me , certainly backing McCann the right way ! Up The Rovers ! #DRFC

@rtidkeaton - Get in there. The bagsman is back

@Lewis67_X - Do you skip league one if you go unbeaten in league two

@mjpicko - Welcome back for the final swansong. Let's make this promotion happen!

@PeterDrfc - lost for words man, wow