'Lost for words', 'Bagsman is back' - Doncaster Rovers supporters react to shock re-signing of club legend
But Billy Sharp's return to Doncaster Rovers has certainly gone down a storm. The veteran has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, sending supporters into overdrive.
The news dropped on Monday night – with a special video that simultaneously revealed the striking new away kit for next term – and fans are loving the news. Sharp becomes the seventh summer signing as Grant McCann puts together what looks a hugely exciting squad for the coming season.
Here's a selection of the best fan reaction via Twitter/X:
@DannyGreenRover - So happy with this King Billy is back. Massive credit must go too Terry Bramall as well for me , certainly backing McCann the right way ! Up The Rovers ! #DRFC
@rtidkeaton - Get in there. The bagsman is back
@Lewis67_X - Do you skip league one if you go unbeaten in league two
@mjpicko - Welcome back for the final swansong. Let's make this promotion happen!
@PeterDrfc - lost for words man, wow
@mjpicko - I really hope he stays fit and can score the goals. I guess he'll be used strategically.
