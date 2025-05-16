Tom Anderson is leaving Rovers after seven seasons of service.

Another Doncaster Rovers player has rejected a contract extension and is on their way out of the club.

Centre-half Tom Anderson, Rovers' longest-serving player having first joined the club in 2018, is heading for the exit door after rejecting a new deal. The 31-year-old was offered a two-year extension with the option of a third year by Rovers, but he's decided to move on and has signed for freshly-relegated Shrewsbury Town.

A Rovers statement said: “We thank Tom for his tremendous service to the club and wish both him and his family the very best for the future.”

The Shrews were relegated from League One and will effectively swap places with Rovers, who of course were crowned League Two champions, next season.

Anderson made a total of 251 appearances for Rovers across seven seasons. His rejection of a new deal follows hot on the heels of Joseph Olowu doing similar. Fellow centre-half Olowu opted to turn down at least two improved offers although his next move remains unclear.

Manager Grant McCann is still awaiting a response from three players on contract deals - Ian Lawlor, Bobby Faulkner and Billy Sharp - and has given them a deadline of this coming Monday to make their minds up.