Long-serving Doncaster Rovers man sticks to the script despite Wembley date peering into view

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 10th May 2024, 06:00 BST
They may be just 90 minutes from Wembley, but nobody within the inner circle at Doncaster Rovers is getting carried away.

It's the same message manager Grant McCann has re-iterated almost all season, and it is an approach that the players are also adopting despite hurtling towards what could well be an outstanding conclusion to their campaign.

Long-serving defender Tom Anderson is no different. During a pre-match media conference with members of the local press, the 30-year-old was right on-brand with focusing purely on getting past Crewe Alexandra later tonight rather than thinking about a potential date in the capital later this month.

Tonight sees Anderson and his colleagues welcome Crewe to DN4 holding a potentially crucial two-goal advantage, established thanks to a thoroughly impressive first leg showing in Cheshire last Monday.

"Nothing's done yet. Crewe are a very good team and we haven't been celebrating or anything like that," said the centre-half.

"You learn as you get older and more experienced with anything. People come out of the woodwork and want to talk about what if you do this or that. We've just got to make sure we stay focused."

Anderson insists nobody is resting on their laurels and that the 2-0 win at Gresty Road has largely been consigned to the past.

That's gone. it's all about tomorrow night," he added. "There's no people getting above themselves here. There's no one like that here. You can't be like that. That first game's been and gone, finished.

Rovers' long-serving defender Tom Anderson

"You've got to make sure you don't get too high with the highs, you've just got to stick at it and keep doing what you're good at.

"We don't get carried away, we're right on it."

