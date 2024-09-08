Long-serving Doncaster Rovers man not getting carried away despite impressive start

Tom Anderson has played every minute of Rovers' league campaign so far.

Tom Anderson has been around the block long enough to know promotions aren't won in September.

The Doncaster Rovers centre-half has started all five league games this season and has more than played his part in an encouraging start, with four wins registered in that period.

The latest was a gritty but ultimately deserved win over former leaders Gillingham. The 1-0 victory saw Grant McCann's overtake the Gills at the top of the pile. Whilst many fans are delighted with the way things are going, the 31-year-old isn't getting too carried away.

Anderson, in his seventh season at Rovers, said: "I think we've been good but we're not getting ahead of ourselves. I still think we can be better. The best is yet to come from us all.

"But, four wins from five isn't a bad start. Obviously we had a little blip at Newport but that's in the past. Three wins since so we need to just keep on doing what we're doing."

As if to hammer home his point, Anderson also gave a typically self-deprecating answer to the question of how he thinks the season has gone so far on a personal level.

Despite playing his part in four wins and two clean sheets, his modest review was: "Alright!

"I'm not one to get too ahead of myself. Especially over the last few years as it can change (so quickly). But I'm enjoying the start and I enjoyed the run-in last year, and when you enjoy it belief comes with it. Long may it continue so hopefully I can stay fit and keep going."

Rovers head to Harrogate in their next league game, a fixture moved forward to Thursday night owing to Sky Sports live coverage.