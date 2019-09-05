Long Eaton United 2 Doncaster Rovers Belles 0
Doncaster Rovers Belles suffered their second league defeat in three games as they lost to early pacesetters Long Eaton United on Wednesday night.
Zoey Shaw’s side had been hoping to build on a 1-0 win at Solihull Moors at the weekend but were left to rue missed chances and went down to two second half goals at Grange Park.
Belles face Sporting Khalsa at Rossington Main on Sunday (2pm) in their next FAWNL Division One Midlands game.