London Skolars v Doncaster RLFC: Team news and build-up as Dons return to league action

Doncaster RLFC return to Betfred League One action following two weeks of cup football when taking on London Skolars in the capital on Saturday (4pm).

“Even though we’ve played two cup games in two competitions Saturday’s game at London Skolars is the one we’ve been working towards in training over the last three weeks,” said Dons assistant boss Pete Green.

“We’ve always said that the league is our top priority and even though we are still in the 1895 Cup that view hasn’t changed.

“Obviously we are now out of the Challenge Cup following Saturday’s defeat in France but there were plenty of positives we could take from our first half display – particularly the way we defended.”

Skolars moved level on points with leaders Whitehaven at the weekend when beating North Wales Crusaders 19-18 at home in one of only two league games played.

“They have probably surprised some people with how they have started the season but they made several good signings during the close season,” said Green.

“They’ve always been a side which could cause anyone problems on their day, especially at home, and we’ve struggled against them on occasions.”

Although the Dons will lack loan winger Tom Halliday who suffered a dislocated shoulder against Catalans at the weekend – Matty Chrimes is expected to start – they are set to welcome back Brad England.

The second-rower swept the board at last season’s awards night but has yet to play this season due to knee and shoulder injuries.

“Brad has been back in full training for a couple of weeks and is itching to play,” said Green.

“He was part of the squad we took to France but he was never going to play because we felt he needed another week of training.”

Although the coaching staff were delighted with young loose-forward Brandan Wilkinson’s performance against Catalans in his first start in 11 months following major knee surgery, he will not feature this weekend.

“We’ve taken his surgeon’s advice not to play him with it being a 3G pitch down there,” said Green.

Loan players Menzie Yere and Watson Boas are both back in contention.