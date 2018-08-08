Local football: AFC Bentley make winning start

AFC Bentley, who were the only local team in action, got their Central Midlands League North Division campaign off to a winning start on the opening day of the season.

But last season’s third-placed side had to come from behind to beat visiting Dronfield Town Reserves 3-2 at The Avenue.

Matty Hughes put the Doncaster side front on ten minutes but three minutes later Dronfield were in front thanks to quick goals from Luis Afonzo Ferrero and Tyrone O’Kane.

Following a missed penalty, Jack Street levelled the scores eight minutes after the restart.

The game looked to be heading for a draw until Jack Varley’s 86th minute goal clinched all three points for the home side.

AFC Bentley are back in action on August 18 at home to Appleby Frodingham.

Thorne Colliery host Askern in a Doncaster derby on Saturday.