LIVE: Walsall v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and full match coverage

This game is an interesting one. There is a good chance, had Richie Wellens had a full squad at his disposal and had been able to bring in the number of players he desired, that he might have changed thing up this evening.

There is not a great deal of priority on this competition and we understand Wellens is not under pressure to deliver a decent run in it either, so he may have changed things up.

Not only is he not really in a position to do that, the Rovers boss has also spoken of his desire to work on gelling the relationships in his side and also building fitness levels following the disrupted pre-season.