LIVE: Walsall v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and full match coverage
It was not the start to the season that anyone hoped for but Doncaster Rovers have the chance to kick-start their campaign with a foray into cup competition – and you can follow it as it happens.
Join us from the Banks’ Stadium as Rovers visit League Two side Walsall in the Carabao Cup. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
LIVE: Walsall v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 18:16
MATCH DETAILS
Confirmed teams: 6.45pm
Kick-off: 7.45pm
Better needed, without a doubt
This game is an interesting one. There is a good chance, had Richie Wellens had a full squad at his disposal and had been able to bring in the number of players he desired, that he might have changed thing up this evening.
There is not a great deal of priority on this competition and we understand Wellens is not under pressure to deliver a decent run in it either, so he may have changed things up.
Not only is he not really in a position to do that, the Rovers boss has also spoken of his desire to work on gelling the relationships in his side and also building fitness levels following the disrupted pre-season.
So, a strong side is expected this evening, with John Bostock likely to start after impressing with his control off the bench at the weekend.
In position
We’ve arrived at the Banks’ Stadium - and it’s a very pleasant evening indeed. Warmer than expected, periods of sunshine and the pitch looks very nice. Here’s hoping Rovers can keep up the warm feeling.