LIVE UPDATES: Richie Wellens reunion as Doncaster Rovers take on League Two leaders Leyton Orient
Doncaster Rovers could move back into the League Two play-off places for the first time since September if they avoid defeat to Leyton Orient.
Doncaster have not occupied a top-seven spot since their defeat to Swindon Town on 17 September but have won three out of their last four games to move back into promotion contention.
Richie Wellens’s Orient are 14 points clear of the play-offs.
They have not scored for three games, however, and were beaten 1-0 by Northampton Town last weekend.
Scroll down for live updates.
Leyton Orient v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
First-year scholar Freddie Allen, formerly of Norwich City, is in the matchday squad for today’s match, according to another of his old clubs, Cambridge City, who have wished the 17-year-old good luck.
No immininent arrivals expected. Josh Andrews could be the first player out of the door.
Don’t be surprised if Doncaster name an unchanged side for the third game running.
There will be no Tommy Rowe once again today and Jon Taylor has gone under the knife again after injuring his knee on Boxing Day, according to a post he made on social media.
No fresh injuries from Carlisle, but no players expected back either.
If there’s ever a good time to play the league leaders, this could be it.
Leyton Orient have mastered consistency under Richie Wellens this term and currently have a 14-point cushion between themselves and the play-offs.
But, they haven’t scored in three matches and lost their last game.
Doncaster head into the clash in good shape, having won their of their last four and put in one of their best displays of the season last time out.
The O’s will also be missing key defensive duo Dan Happe and Omar Beckles. They do have Paul Smyth back fit, however. He scored that beautiful overhead kick last time the teams played each other in October.