If there’s ever a good time to play the league leaders, this could be it.

Leyton Orient have mastered consistency under Richie Wellens this term and currently have a 14-point cushion between themselves and the play-offs.

But, they haven’t scored in three matches and lost their last game.

Doncaster head into the clash in good shape, having won their of their last four and put in one of their best displays of the season last time out.