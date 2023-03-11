News you can trust since 1925
LIVE updates Doncaster Rovers take on AFC Wimbledon after postponement avoided

Doncaster Rovers must get their act together sharpish if they are to mount a play-off push with time running out.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
1 hour ago

Rovers’ hopes of a top-seven finish are hanging by a thread after three wins from four left them nine points off the play-offs heading into today’s match at home to AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons have no win in seven and have lost their last three, but Tuesday’s victors over Doncaster, Harrogate Town, came to the Eco-Power Stadium on a similar run.

Scroll down for live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon

Rowe is OK to continue

Tommy Rowe needing treatment

Doncaster’s club doctor has entered the field after the utility man stayed down following an aerial challenge.

Rovers sub

Charlie Lakin goes down cluthching his quad and is replaced by Kyle Hurst.

GOAL - 1-0 Wimbledon

A howler from Mitchell who lets Josh Davison’s harmless strike slip from underneath him.

Unlucky

Charlie Lakin can’t quite connect with a cross from the edge of the box courtesy of Joseph Olowu. Unlucky.

Nice vision from Charlie Seaman

He pokes the ball forward trying to find the run of George Miller but Wimbledon keeper Nik Tzanev comes off his line and clears with his head.

Good take from Mitchell

He gets off his line quick to claim a cross ahead of Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi.

Rovers’ set-up

Tommy Rowe is playing at LCB with Charlie Seaman at left wing-back. Luke Molyneux looks like he’s playing just off George Miller, rather than out wide.

We’re off

AFC Wimbledon team news

