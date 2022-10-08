LIVE updates as Richie Wellens returns to Doncaster Rovers with League Two leaders Leyton Orient
Richie Wellens returns to the Eco-Power Stadium for the first time since his dismissal this afternoon when his Leyton Orient side take on Doncaster Rovers.
Wellens was a popular player across two spells at the club but his six-month stint in charge was far less successful and brought to an end in December.
His replacement at Doncaster, Gary McSheffrey, now finds himself under pressure to improve performances and consistency as Rovers seek an immediate return to League One.
Scroll down for live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Leyton Orient LIVE
Key Events
- Richie Wellens’s Leyton Orient head into the clash top of League Two
- Doncaster are currently ninth but just one point off fourth place
- The O’s have scored in every league game this season
Team news
We now know Lee Tomlin definitely won’t be available. Kyle Knoyle and George Miller could also be missing, as will Tommy Rowe.
Don’t be too shocked if Jon Taylor and/or Tom Anderson make the bench - or even the starting XI in the latter’s case. He was being pencilled in for Tuesday’s game against Barnsley in the Papa Johns Trophy but could get an earlier-than-expected recall if fit enough.
Would expect Doncaster to continue with two strikers, given how much stronger they look in attack when they have a partnership at the top end of the pitch. Don’t think Max Woltman has done enough to warrant replacing Tomlin in the 10 role from the off, but I could be proved wrong.
He is also cup-tied in the Papa Johns Trophy which means he can’t be trialled in that competition.
Also expecting Ben Close to return to the starting XI. A game against a footballing side against an expansive team should suit him much better than the scraps against Rochdale and Hartlepool.
Adam Clayton discusses Doncaster’s start to the season
Some fans are unhappy, but Doncaster Rovers sit just one point off fourth spot in League Two with a whopping 102 points – which in itself would almost certainly guarantee them the title – still to play for in the 34 games yet to come this season.
“If that’s where we are and we have not brought it together then I’m looking forward to seeing when we have,” said Clayton
Gary McSheffrey on Doncaster’s style
We know what a Richie Wellens team will be about, but why can’t we say the same for his replacement?
“We have been adaptable to win football games,” said McSheffrey
“It’s difficult to get full identity when certain players aren’t available.
“I haven’t really had one opportunity to play a Doncaster best XI since taking over.”
Welcome back, Richie Wellens
A club legend as a player, you might say. Less successful here as a manager, however. But despite that Wellens has underscored his credentials this season with a brilliant start at Leyton Orient, who took 28 points from a possible 30 in their opening ten games.
Like Doncaster, the O’s lost last time out - a penalty from Omar Bogle proved decisive in a 2-1 defeat to Newport County - and will be looking for a reaction.
Both managers will be desperate for a win but for different reasons. Doncaster could have a task on their hands this afternoon; Orient have scored in every league game so far while Rovers have only kept two clean sheets (both away).
The stats show Leyton Orient have conceded two thirds of their goals in the first half, but Donny have generally been slow starters this term and 71 per cent of their goals have come in the second period. They might need to get their skates on if they are to lay a glove on the league leaders.