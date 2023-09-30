LIVE updates as in-form Doncaster Rovers take on Barrow in League Two clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rovers make the long trip north on their best run of form since Grant McCann’s return to the club, which has taken them out of the League Two relegation zone following a slow start.
Barrow have opened the season with three wins and three draws from their first eight league games and currently sit four points ahead in Doncaster in the table.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.
Barrow v Doncaster Rovers
Doncaster team news
Jack Senior, Ian Lawlor and Kyle Hurst are all in with a shout of being involved today after recovering from injury.
Tommy Rowe also returns from suspension this afternoon after serving his three-game ban for a red card.
Rovers picked up no fresh injuries in last weekend’s win over Gillingham.
Welcome to Barrow
Congratulations to anyone making the journey today. What a trip. Let’s home it’s worth it come 5pm.
Rovers looking to make it four from four, which would represent their best run of form since February 2021 when they sat outside the automatic promotion places in League One on goal difference.
It feels like things are starting to come together for Doncaster on the pitch but this coud be a curveball. A trip up to Barrow seems to have some teams beaten before they’ve even got off the bus. Remember last season?