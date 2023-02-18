LIVE updates as in-form Doncaster Rovers and Sutton United go head to head

Today could be a big day in Doncaster’s season. Win, and they could be back in the play-offs for the first time since September.

They would also be on their best run of the season should they make it four wins from four. But Sutton are also a team in form and have top the division’s form table along with Rovers over the last eight games.

Matt Gray’s side have the third best home record in League Two and have collected 68 per cent of their total points on their own turf this term.