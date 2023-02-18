LIVE updates as in-form Doncaster Rovers and Sutton United go head to head
Two of League Two's in-form sides go head to head when Doncaster Rovers take on Sutton United.
Both teams have collected 15 points from their last eight games, putting them top of the division's form table for that period.
Danny Schofield's Doncaster have won their last three and have kept clean sheets along the way.
Meanwhile, Sutton, who are led by Matt Gray, have two wins from their last four and are unbeaten in that time.
Sutton United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
- Both teams top League Two’s form table over the last eight games
- Doncaster have won three in a row, keeping three clean sheets. Sutton have two wins from their last four and are unbeaten in that time
- Hosts Sutton have the third best home record in League Two
Today could be a big day in Doncaster’s season. Win, and they could be back in the play-offs for the first time since September.
They would also be on their best run of the season should they make it four wins from four. But Sutton are also a team in form and have top the division’s form table along with Rovers over the last eight games.
Matt Gray’s side have the third best home record in League Two and have collected 68 per cent of their total points on their own turf this term.
It could be quite a match-up.