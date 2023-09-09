Live updates as Doncaster Rovers travel to promotion favourites Wrexham
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Welsh outfit, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have their sights set on back-to-back promotions after winning the National League last season.
But Rovers, despite propping up League Two, travel to the SToK Racecourse in confident mood after improved performances against MK Dons, Everton and Swindon.
Is today the day they secure their first league win of the season?
Keep refreshing your page for the latest updates.
LIVE: Wrexham v Doncaster Rovers
Match details
Wrexham v Doncaster Rovers, 3pm
Wrexham: Howard, Hayden, Tozer, Boyle, Barnett, Young, O’Connor, Lee, McAlinden, Palmer, Dalby. Subs: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Evans, J Davies, Jones, Mullin, Fletcher.
Rovers: Lawlor, Bailey, Anderson, Olowu, Senior, Westbrooke, Broadbent, Biggins, Molyneux, Faal, Ironside. Subs: Jones, Maxwell, Nixon, Faulkner, Hurst, Roberts, Marsh.
Referee: Leigh Doughty