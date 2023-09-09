News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Live updates as Doncaster Rovers travel to promotion favourites Wrexham

Doncaster Rovers hope to write their own script against Hollywood-backed Wrexham.
Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 9th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 14:03 BST
The Welsh outfit, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have their sights set on back-to-back promotions after winning the National League last season.

But Rovers, despite propping up League Two, travel to the SToK Racecourse in confident mood after improved performances against MK Dons, Everton and Swindon.

Is today the day they secure their first league win of the season?

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesPhoto by Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Keep refreshing your page for the latest updates.

LIVE: Wrexham v Doncaster Rovers

14:18 BST

Match details

Wrexham v Doncaster Rovers, 3pm

Wrexham: Howard, Hayden, Tozer, Boyle, Barnett, Young, O’Connor, Lee, McAlinden, Palmer, Dalby. Subs: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Evans, J Davies, Jones, Mullin, Fletcher.

Rovers: Lawlor, Bailey, Anderson, Olowu, Senior, Westbrooke, Broadbent, Biggins, Molyneux, Faal, Ironside. Subs: Jones, Maxwell, Nixon, Faulkner, Hurst, Roberts, Marsh.

Referee: Leigh Doughty

14:03 BST

And for the hosts...

14:02 BST

Team news

