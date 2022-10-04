LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on winless Hartlepool United in League Two

Well, Saturday wasn’t pretty but Doncaster got the job done. Tonight feels like a similar assignment to Rochdale against another side who have shown improvement in recent weeks despite their league position.

While our focus is on Doncaster potentially regaining a spot in the top seven, it’s worth noting Hartlepool won’t be short of motivation. They will move out of the relegation zone should they avoid defeat.

Pools have yet to win in the league this term but have drawn Keith Curle’s first two games in charge and recovered from two goals down to rescue a point last time out.