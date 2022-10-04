LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on winless Hartlepool United in League Two
Doncaster Rovers could move back into the League Two play-off places with a positive result against Hartlepool United tonight.
Only goal difference currently separates Rovers from a spot in the top seven ahead of their trip to County Durham.
Their opponents are the only team in the entire Football League yet to win this season and find themselves second from bottom.
They have drawn their first two games under new boss Keith Curle, however, and fought back from two goals down to drawn against Mansfield last time out.
Hartlepool United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
- Pools are the only Football League side yet to win this season
- Doncaster looking for their fourth straight win in all competitions and third in League Two
- Rovers will move back into play-offs with a positive result
A special occasion for Jonathan Mitchell
A Hartlepool lad, Pools fan, and former season ticket holder who made his professional debut here in 2016, Mitchell will be cheered - or jeered - by plenty of family and friends tonight.
Changes on the way?
Donny will play eight times throughout October, meaning they may have to rely on their squad depth in the coming days and weeks.
Hartlepool (A)
Well, Saturday wasn’t pretty but Doncaster got the job done. Tonight feels like a similar assignment to Rochdale against another side who have shown improvement in recent weeks despite their league position.
While our focus is on Doncaster potentially regaining a spot in the top seven, it’s worth noting Hartlepool won’t be short of motivation. They will move out of the relegation zone should they avoid defeat.
Pools have yet to win in the league this term but have drawn Keith Curle’s first two games in charge and recovered from two goals down to rescue a point last time out.
Can Gary McSheffrey’s side do it on a cold Tuesday night in Hartlepool? We’re about to find out...