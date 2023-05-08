LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Walsall on League Two’s final day
Doncaster Rovers bring the curtain down on the 2022/23 season away to Walsall this afternoon.
Sixteenth-placed Doncaster can finish as high as 13th with a win, or as low as 18th should they slip to defeat at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.
Their opponents are managerless and have failed to win in their last nine matches but could still leapfrog Rovers in the League Two table should they take all three points.
Walsall v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Walsall FC team news
Three changes for Doncaster
Jack Degruchy comes in for his first league start. Adam Long and Kyle Hurst also come back into the starting XI.
Out go Ro-Shaun Williams, Ben Close and Luke Molynuex.
Joseph Olowu and James Maxwell both return to the bench.
Rovers: Louis Jones, Tommy Rowe, Harrison Biggins, Aidan Barlow, Charlie Seaman, Todd Miller, Kyle Hurst, Zain Westbrooke, Bobby Faulkner, Jack Degruchy
Subs: Jonathan Mitchell, James Maxwell, Joseph Olowu, Tavonga Kuleya, Jack Goodman
Predicted team
We’re almost there
The 22/23 season won’t go down in the history books as a memorable one with Doncaster’s lowest league finish in 20 years already guaranteed. It’s been a disappointing end to the season - although it wasn’t great before then - and another big summer lies ahead.
Today could also be the last we see of several players in a Rovers shirt. Ten of them are out of contract this summer and few are expected to be kept on.
Here’s hoping they can salvage some pride and go out on a high with a win.