Live

LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Walsall on League Two’s final day

Doncaster Rovers bring the curtain down on the 2022/23 season away to Walsall this afternoon.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 8th May 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 10:48 BST

Sixteenth-placed Doncaster can finish as high as 13th with a win, or as low as 18th should they slip to defeat at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Their opponents are managerless and have failed to win in their last nine matches but could still leapfrog Rovers in the League Two table should they take all three points.

Scroll down for team news, live updates and reaction.

Walsall v Doncaster Rovers.Walsall v Doncaster Rovers.
Walsall v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

11:31 BST

Walsall FC team news

11:31 BSTUpdated 11:58 BST

Three changes for Doncaster

Jack Degruchy comes in for his first league start. Adam Long and Kyle Hurst also come back into the starting XI.

Out go Ro-Shaun Williams, Ben Close and Luke Molynuex.

Joseph Olowu and James Maxwell both return to the bench.

Rovers: Louis Jones, Tommy Rowe, Harrison Biggins, Aidan Barlow, Charlie Seaman, Todd Miller, Kyle Hurst, Zain Westbrooke, Bobby Faulkner, Jack Degruchy

Subs: Jonathan Mitchell, James Maxwell, Joseph Olowu, Tavonga Kuleya, Jack Goodman

10:47 BST

Predicted team

10:46 BST

We’re almost there

The 22/23 season won’t go down in the history books as a memorable one with Doncaster’s lowest league finish in 20 years already guaranteed. It’s been a disappointing end to the season - although it wasn’t great before then - and another big summer lies ahead.

Today could also be the last we see of several players in a Rovers shirt. Ten of them are out of contract this summer and few are expected to be kept on.

Here’s hoping they can salvage some pride and go out on a high with a win.

