LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Tranmere Rovers in Boxing Day clash

Gary McSheffrey revealed he warned the players any replacement would make them run harder. Danny Schofield came in and immediately went to work on their fitness levels. He says that’s beginning to bear fruit.

“There’s definitely been a shift in that sense in terms of the total distance and, more importantly for me, the high-speed running,” Schofield told The Free Press.

“One big thing which I’ve been really impressed with is that the players have been really driving that themselves.