LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Tranmere Rovers in Boxing Day clash

Doncaster Rovers could move back into the League Two play-off places with victory over Micky Mellon’s out-of-form Tranmere Rovers.
Doncaster have not occupied a top-seven spot since September but will be looking to make it two wins from two in front of a bumper Boxing Day crowd at Prenton Park.
Today’s opponents have gone eight games without a win and have failed to score in their last three.
But a 16-day break between fixtures due to postponements could be a leveller in Birkenhead.
The prolific youth team striker could get his first taste of Boxing Day action this afternoon.
Gary McSheffrey revealed he warned the players any replacement would make them run harder. Danny Schofield came in and immediately went to work on their fitness levels. He says that’s beginning to bear fruit.
“There’s definitely been a shift in that sense in terms of the total distance and, more importantly for me, the high-speed running,” Schofield told The Free Press.
“One big thing which I’ve been really impressed with is that the players have been really driving that themselves.
“They are conscious that they want to improve their physical output as well. When you can get that, I think it can only go one way.”
A packed Boxing Day schedule sees Doncaster make the trip to Birkenhead to take on Tranmere Rovers this afternoon. Plenty of Donny fans will be hoping for a late Christmas present in the form of three points, which could move their side back in the play-offs.
Rovers put in one of their most convinicing performances of the season last time out when they beat Newport County 1-0, but owing to EFL-wide postponements that was 16 days ago.
Tranmere have not won in eight games, although the enforced break has provided an opportunity for them to press the reset button.