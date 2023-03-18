LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on The Class of '92-owned Salford City

Still no word on Jonathan Mitchell and whether he will be fit. Given there has been no announcement on an emergency loan signing, we can assume he’s OK to play today.

If not, unless we hear anything imminently, it will be over to young Jake Oram for his professional debut aged 17.

Captain Tom Anderson is rated at ‘fifty-fifty’, according to Danny Schofield, while Charlie Lakin will definitely miss out after his season was ended through injury.

Ben Nelson is likely to play his last game before joining up with the England Under-19 squad for international duty, which will see him miss Doncaster’s trip to Crawley on Tuesday and the home game against Northampton next weekend.