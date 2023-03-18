LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on The Class of '92-owned Salford City
Doncaster Rovers can strengthen their hopes of making the League Two play-offs with a win at Salford City.
Doncaster are 12th in the table, six points outside the top seven with 11 games to go.
Their opponents occupy the final play-off spot ahead of kick-off, having played one game more than Danny Schofield’s side.
Salford are likely to field former Doncaster Rovers loanee Ethan Galbraith as well as Doncaster-born goalkeeper Alex Cairns in their starting XI.
Scroll down for live updates.
LIVE: Salford City v Doncaster Rovers
Still no word on Jonathan Mitchell and whether he will be fit. Given there has been no announcement on an emergency loan signing, we can assume he’s OK to play today.
If not, unless we hear anything imminently, it will be over to young Jake Oram for his professional debut aged 17.
Captain Tom Anderson is rated at ‘fifty-fifty’, according to Danny Schofield, while Charlie Lakin will definitely miss out after his season was ended through injury.
Ben Nelson is likely to play his last game before joining up with the England Under-19 squad for international duty, which will see him miss Doncaster’s trip to Crawley on Tuesday and the home game against Northampton next weekend.
Ro-Shaun Williams could be back in time to replace him for those games.
It almost feels like Doncaster are in a knockout competition given the importance each game now has in their play-off push.
With little room for error, they can’t afford many slip-ups and won’t get a better chance to help themselves than they have today.
Rovers are currently six points behind Salford with a game in hand, meaning they have a great opportunity to chase down a potential rival in the hunt for a top-seven spot.
Midweek results went the way of Doncaster and with two sides above them, Mansfield and Stockport, playing each other today the makeup of the table could shift this afternoon.
That shift could be favourable to Doncaster, provided they help themselves.