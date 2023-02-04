And it’s a big one for both teams who need a win after two straight defeats. Hartlepool snapped a six-game winless run at home against Doncaster in the reverse fixture in October but have picked up just eight points on the road this term. Only Crawley (six) have earned fewer.

Rovers’ record on their own patch isn’t too bad and they have won their last two at home. But a lacklustre display following their heaviest defeat of the season last time out could see the home crowd turn.