LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on struggling Hartlepool United in League Two
Doncaster Rovers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Hartlepool United to the Eco-Power Stadium.
Doncaster have lost their last two matches to slip to fifteenth in League Two ahead of kick-off, five points off the play-off places.
Keith Curle’s Hartlepool have also lost their last two fixtures and head into the clash just one point above the relegation zone.
They also have the division’s worst defensive record, while only Crawley have picked up fewer points than them away from home this term.
Doncaster Rovers v Hartlepool United LIVE
Key Events
- Doncaster looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats
- Hartlepool have also lost their last two and head into the clash one point above the relegation zone
- Keith Curle could hand several of his 11 January signings their debuts this afternoon
Rovers’ head of football operations had his say on a busy month, which saw five players join Doncaster and a further four leave the club.
“With the resources we’ve had it’s been difficult and challenging but I feel like we’ve come out of January with a real good squad and some real good acquisitions moving into the last 20 games.
“I’m really, really proud of what we are achieving and what we have done. It’s now up to the players to perform and win the fight.
“I’m really excited about the rest of the season and looking forward to what it holds.”
Could we see Caolan Lavery and James Brown make their full debuts this afternoon? Quite possibly after their impressive cameos last weekend.
Tommy Rowe is also available for selection while another returning player, Joseph Olowu, could be in line to start after his defensive colleagues shipped four goals against Mansfield.
Charlie Lakin also scored twice in a friendly win over Bolton Wanderers’ B Team this week, so could be pushing for a place in the XI from the off today.
Here’s our prediced team.
And it’s a big one for both teams who need a win after two straight defeats. Hartlepool snapped a six-game winless run at home against Doncaster in the reverse fixture in October but have picked up just eight points on the road this term. Only Crawley (six) have earned fewer.
Rovers’ record on their own patch isn’t too bad and they have won their last two at home. But a lacklustre display following their heaviest defeat of the season last time out could see the home crowd turn.
Today marks the first of five games in 14 days for Danny Schofield’s side. That could be just what they need to get their play-off ambitions back on track. Doncaster are currently five points off the top seven.