LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Stockport County in League Two

Doncaster Rovers will be looking to stop one of League Two’s most in-form sides when they take on Stockport County.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 7th Oct 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 10:39 BST
Stockport have won five consecutive matches to rise to fourth in the table and only goal difference separates them from the automatic promotion places ahead of kick-off.

Rovers returned to winning ways at home to another high-flying side, Crawley, on Tuesday and head into today’s clash with four wins from their last five contests.

Grant McCann’s side will need another impressive performance to pick up a positive result.

Stockport County v Doncaster Rovers

Show new updates
10:39 BST

Best some way off yet, says McCann

“I think you will probably see the best of us come December or January but we are definitely moving in the right direction.”

Four wins from five would suggest so. That’s Doncaster’s best run of form in more than a year.

A tough test today, however. No doubt about that. Rovers will need another big performance and will have to do it with the same group from Tuesday.

McCann has no fresh injury concerns but Harrison Biggins was the only one of the 14 players at the club who are currently injured with a chance of making today’s team.

