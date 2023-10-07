LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Stockport County in League Two
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stockport have won five consecutive matches to rise to fourth in the table and only goal difference separates them from the automatic promotion places ahead of kick-off.
Rovers returned to winning ways at home to another high-flying side, Crawley, on Tuesday and head into today’s clash with four wins from their last five contests.
Grant McCann’s side will need another impressive performance to pick up a positive result.
Stockport County v Doncaster Rovers
Key Events
Best some way off yet, says McCann
“I think you will probably see the best of us come December or January but we are definitely moving in the right direction.”
Four wins from five would suggest so. That’s Doncaster’s best run of form in more than a year.
A tough test today, however. No doubt about that. Rovers will need another big performance and will have to do it with the same group from Tuesday.
McCann has no fresh injury concerns but Harrison Biggins was the only one of the 14 players at the club who are currently injured with a chance of making today’s team.