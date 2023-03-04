Another weekend, another bumper crowd, another big day in Doncaster Rovers' season.

Time is running out for Doncaster to close the gap between themselves and the play-off places and they must master consistency soon or risk another season in the fourth tier.

Today is a great opportunity to take points off one of their play-off rivals - who will still harbour ambitions of automatic promotion - and begin clawing back some of that seven-point gap between themselves and the top seven.

Stockport are in good shape, however, and while they might have also lost last time out, that defeat came off the back of five straight wins. A strong second half of the season has put Dave Challinor's side right in the mix.