LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Stockport County at near sold-out Edgeley Park
Doncaster Rovers risk seeing their play-off hopes slip away unless they produce a positive result against Stockport County.
Back-to-back defeats have seen Doncaster fall to thirteenth in League Two with seven points separating them from the top seven ahead of kick-off today.
Danny Schofield's side do have games in hand over several teams above them in the table but time is running out to put together a run of wins as inconsistency continues to hamper their promotion push with 14 games left.
Scroll down for live updates.
LIVE: Stockport County v Doncaster Rovers
Will it be George Miller or Caolan Lavery who gets the nod? The debate has certainly got fans talking.
Well, sort of.
The attacking right-backs essentially swapped places in January and are set for a quick reunion with their former sides this afternoon. Expect Knoyle to get a warmer reception than Brown, given his relationship with the fans at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Interestingly, both players appeared to take a swipe at their former clubs after leaving. Both have settled into their new sides well, it should be said, and the move appears to have worked well for all parties.
Another weekend, another bumper crowd, another big day in Doncaster Rovers' season.
Time is running out for Doncaster to close the gap between themselves and the play-off places and they must master consistency soon or risk another season in the fourth tier.
Today is a great opportunity to take points off one of their play-off rivals - who will still harbour ambitions of automatic promotion - and begin clawing back some of that seven-point gap between themselves and the top seven.
Stockport are in good shape, however, and while they might have also lost last time out, that defeat came off the back of five straight wins. A strong second half of the season has put Dave Challinor's side right in the mix.
With a sold-out home crowd behind them at Edgeley Park this afternoon, this could be a tough assignment for Rovers.