LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Stockport County

Rovers came from behind to draw 2-2 away to AFC Wimbledon last weekend and make it five points from their three opening games back in League Two.

The progress of Gary McSheffrey’s side’s will be put to the test over the next fortnight, however, with games against some of the division’s most fancied sides coming up.

Doncaster's Ro-Shaun WIlliams celebrates his goal against AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

After Stockport, Doncaster host Salford City on Saturday before games against Northampton Town and Nigel Clough’s Mansfield, who both made the play-offs last term.

Tonight’s opponents picked up their first league win of the season last weekend following their midweek cup success and have been tipped to mount another promotion challenge in 22/23.

The Hatters, who are managed by Dave Challinor, have invested heavily in their playing squad in recent years.