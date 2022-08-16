LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Stockport County
Doncaster Rovers’ tough run of fixtures continues at home to Stockport County this evening.
Rovers came from behind to draw 2-2 away to AFC Wimbledon last weekend and make it five points from their three opening games back in League Two.
The progress of Gary McSheffrey’s side’s will be put to the test over the next fortnight, however, with games against some of the division’s most fancied sides coming up.
After Stockport, Doncaster host Salford City on Saturday before games against Northampton Town and Nigel Clough’s Mansfield, who both made the play-offs last term.
Tonight’s opponents picked up their first league win of the season last weekend following their midweek cup success and have been tipped to mount another promotion challenge in 22/23.
The Hatters, who are managed by Dave Challinor, have invested heavily in their playing squad in recent years.
Last season they held off the challenge of another big-spending side, Hollywood-backed Wrexham, to win the ever-improving National League.
Doncaster Rovers vs Stockport County LIVE
- Doncaster unbeaten in their first three games back in League Two
- Stockport have one win and two defeats since returning to the fourth tier, but have won their last two in league and cup
- Minute’s applause to take place in twentieth minute
Stockport County team news
One change for the Hatters.
Doncaster Rovers team news
Luke Molyneux makes the bench for the first time this season. Big boost.
The winger comes in for Liam Ravenhill.
Gary McSheffrey’s link to Stockport County striker Paddy Madden
Prolific marksman Madden is well known to McSheffrey...
Predicted line-up
Minute’s applause to take place tonight
A minute’s applause will be held in the twentieth minute in memory of Rovers fan Jay Walker, who drowned at nearby Doncaster Lakeside on Saturday.
“It would mean a lot and help remember the amazing young lad he was,” a friend said.
Matchday Four is here
This evening promises to provide another stern test for Gary McSheffrey’s Rovers, who despite a solid start have yet to produce a strong performance over 90 minutes.
Granted, it’s early days and they are still missing some key players - but Doncaster will likely need to be at their best to get something from tonight’s match.
McSheffrey has admitted his side has ‘got away with it’ at times in the opening few weeks. Tonight could be a big shot in the arm, if they can get it right.