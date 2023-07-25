LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Sheffield Wednesday at the Eco-Power Stadium
Rovers boss Grant McCann will field a strong starting XI against the Owls, with most of the players involved this evening expected to feature for 90 minutes.
McCann is also expected to hand a debut to new loan signing Tom Nixon, who has joined the club from Hull City.
Earlier today a Rovers XI beat Middlesbrough Under-21s 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors game at Cantley Park.
Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday
A word on the other friendly today
A comfortable win for Rovers thanks to Kyle Hurst’s double and goals from Ben Close, George Miller and Adam Long.
Here’s the team that played earlier today:
Ben Bottomley, Charlie Seaman, James Maxwell, Adam Long, Bobby Faulkner, Ben Close, Harrison Biggins, Liam Ravenhill (Justin Bennett, 46), Deji Sotona, Kyle Hurst, George Miller
Subs not used: Jake Oram, Max Adamson, Freddie Allen
Doncaster’s biggest test yet
Tonight is Rovers’ sternest test yet on paper as they welcome Championship opposition to the Eco-Power Stadium.
We know Grant McCann is planning to field his strongest current XI for the match, so hopefully it’ll be a competitive clash. Most of those players involved will play the full 90 minutes, we are told, so no more mass substitutions on the hour mark!
We can take a guess at tonight’s team based on the side that played earlier today. Here it is:
Ian Lawlor, Jamie Sterry, Jack Senior, Richard Wood (captain), Joseph Olowu, Owen Bailey, George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe, Luke Molyneux, Tyler Roberts, Joe Ironside
It’s worth noting Jon Taylor could come in for either Molyneux or Roberts. We’re also expecting new-boy Tom Nixon to be named among the substitutes, presumably along with some of those involved earlier today.