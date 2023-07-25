News you can trust since 1925
LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Sheffield Wednesday at the Eco-Power Stadium

Doncaster Rovers take on Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in their latest pre-season friendly tonight.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:56 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:07 BST

Rovers boss Grant McCann will field a strong starting XI against the Owls, with most of the players involved this evening expected to feature for 90 minutes.

McCann is also expected to hand a debut to new loan signing Tom Nixon, who has joined the club from Hull City.

Earlier today a Rovers XI beat Middlesbrough Under-21s 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors game at Cantley Park.

Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield WednesdayDoncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday
Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday
Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

16:05 BST

A word on the other friendly today

A comfortable win for Rovers thanks to Kyle Hurst’s double and goals from Ben Close, George Miller and Adam Long.

Here’s the team that played earlier today:

Ben Bottomley, Charlie Seaman, James Maxwell, Adam Long, Bobby Faulkner, Ben Close, Harrison Biggins, Liam Ravenhill (Justin Bennett, 46), Deji Sotona, Kyle Hurst, George Miller

Subs not used: Jake Oram, Max Adamson, Freddie Allen

16:03 BST

Doncaster’s biggest test yet

Tonight is Rovers’ sternest test yet on paper as they welcome Championship opposition to the Eco-Power Stadium.

We know Grant McCann is planning to field his strongest current XI for the match, so hopefully it’ll be a competitive clash. Most of those players involved will play the full 90 minutes, we are told, so no more mass substitutions on the hour mark!

We can take a guess at tonight’s team based on the side that played earlier today. Here it is:

Ian Lawlor, Jamie Sterry, Jack Senior, Richard Wood (captain), Joseph Olowu, Owen Bailey, George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe, Luke Molyneux, Tyler Roberts, Joe Ironside

It’s worth noting Jon Taylor could come in for either Molyneux or Roberts. We’re also expecting new-boy Tom Nixon to be named among the substitutes, presumably along with some of those involved earlier today.

