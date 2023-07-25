Tonight is Rovers’ sternest test yet on paper as they welcome Championship opposition to the Eco-Power Stadium.

We know Grant McCann is planning to field his strongest current XI for the match, so hopefully it’ll be a competitive clash. Most of those players involved will play the full 90 minutes, we are told, so no more mass substitutions on the hour mark!

We can take a guess at tonight’s team based on the side that played earlier today. Here it is:

Ian Lawlor, Jamie Sterry, Jack Senior, Richard Wood (captain), Joseph Olowu, Owen Bailey, George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe, Luke Molyneux, Tyler Roberts, Joe Ironside